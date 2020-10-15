Crucial times ahead in the battle against Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting through video conferencing to review the activities taken under the 'Jan Andolan' on COVID Appropriate Behaviour with the heads of all AIIMS and central government hospitals.

Highlighting the importance of the coming months in the country’s collective fight against the pandemic, Harsh Vardhan said, “We are now entering into the tenth month of our fight against COVID-19. It was on the 8th of January when we had our first meeting of the expert group. Since then, the journey has been relentless. But today, we can proudly say that we have created significant infrastructure for our fight against COVID which includes over 90 lakh beds, over 12,000 quarantine centres and more than 1900 labs."

He stated that “The next two and half months are going to be very crucial for us in our fight against corona because of the winter season and the festival season. It becomes responsibility of every citizen to not let our guard down and follow COVID appropriate behaviour to curb spread of the infection."

He urged people across the country to follow the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the "Jan Andolan" launched on October 8 and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"The virus has adversely affected the whole world. But simple precautionary measures are effective in preventing the coronavirus to a large extent. Wearing mask/face cover, especially in public spaces, and following hand and respiratory etiquettes are the cardinal principles of social vaccine," Vardhan said

He stressed on the importance of physical distancing for effective containment of the disease.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked the heads of all AIIMS and central government hospitals to be the frontrunners in showcasing the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, which will act as a "social vaccine" to curb the spread of the disease in the country, in view of the upcoming festival season and winter.









