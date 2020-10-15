Crucial times ahead in the battle against Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

Highlighting the importance of the coming months in the country’s collective fight against the pandemic, Harsh Vardhan said, “We are now entering into the tenth month of our fight against COVID-19. It was on the 8th of January when we had our first meeting of the expert group. Since then, the journey has been relentless. But today, we can proudly say that we have created significant infrastructure for our fight against COVID which includes over 90 lakh beds, over 12,000 quarantine centres and more than 1900 labs."