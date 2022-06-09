Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Crude bomb found in Maharashtra district

Crude bomb found in Maharashtra district

The explosive device was defused by the Aurangabad police 
1 min read . 05:54 PM ISTLivemint

Aurangabad police said the explosive device was found outside a furniture shop. It had charcoal and gun powder stuffed inside a six-inch piece of pipe attached with a small battery and a button

Maharashtra police on Thursday said they have recovered a 'pipe bomb' outside a furniture shop at Kannad town, near Aurangabad.

Aurangabad police said the explosive device was found outside a furniture shop. The explosive device was defused by the police team, a police official said.

The explosive device had charcoal and gun powder stuffed inside a six-inch piece of pipe attached with a small battery and a button, the official added.

The police officer said, no one has taken responsibility and the city police will launch an investigation to probe that who has placed the explosive device outside a furniture shop.

Kannad is a municipal council city in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. It is located 58 km from Aurangabad and 24 km away from the historical Ellora Caves and Grishneshwar Temple.

