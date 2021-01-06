Crude collapse hands payday to oil trader Pierre Andurand

Best known for bullish wagers on crude that led to banner returns during the oil-price boom ending in 2008, Mr. Andurand began to bet against oil when parts of China closed to contain Covid-19 in early 2020. The virus soon hammered demand for oil and other fuels globally, prompting a market rout. U.S. crude futures eventually tumbled below $0 a barrel for the first time in history.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in