Crude collapse hands payday to oil trader Pierre Andurand
Trading firm among a clutch of commodities hedge funds to cash in on the market mayhem sparked by the coronavirus pandemic
The collapse in oil prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic handed a big payday to Pierre Andurand, one of the few hedge-fund managers to have survived years of disappointing returns in commodity markets.
Best known for bullish wagers on crude that led to banner returns during the oil-price boom ending in 2008, Mr. Andurand began to bet against oil when parts of China closed to contain Covid-19 in early 2020. The virus soon hammered demand for oil and other fuels globally, prompting a market rout. U.S. crude futures eventually tumbled below $0 a barrel for the first time in history.
