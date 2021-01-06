Subscribe
Home >News >India >Crude collapse hands payday to oil trader Pierre Andurand
Pierre Andurand’s flagship fund returned 69% for the year as a whole, according to a person familiar with the matter

Crude collapse hands payday to oil trader Pierre Andurand

3 min read . 11:25 PM IST Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal

Trading firm among a clutch of commodities hedge funds to cash in on the market mayhem sparked by the coronavirus pandemic

The collapse in oil prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic handed a big payday to Pierre Andurand, one of the few hedge-fund managers to have survived years of disappointing returns in commodity markets.

Best known for bullish wagers on crude that led to banner returns during the oil-price boom ending in 2008, Mr. Andurand began to bet against oil when parts of China closed to contain Covid-19 in early 2020. The virus soon hammered demand for oil and other fuels globally, prompting a market rout. U.S. crude futures eventually tumbled below $0 a barrel for the first time in history.

