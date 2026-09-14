The end of August marked six months since the attack on Iran by the US and Israel. Since then, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for global crude oil prices. Prices surged to above $110 per barrel between March and May, but saw a sharp slide as a ceasefire of sorts took hold. However, hostilities have flared up again, and crude is back above $100 a barrel.
Diversification & demand destruction: How India managed its energy needs amid the Iran war
SummaryBy shifting crude sourcing to Russia, absorbing demand destruction, and shielding domestic households from soaring LPG and natural gas costs, India has managed the West Asian oil shock—though at a heavy cost to trade balances and commercial sectors.
The end of August marked six months since the attack on Iran by the US and Israel. Since then, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for global crude oil prices. Prices surged to above $110 per barrel between March and May, but saw a sharp slide as a ceasefire of sorts took hold. However, hostilities have flared up again, and crude is back above $100 a barrel.
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