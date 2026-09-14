Diversification & demand destruction: How India managed its energy needs amid the Iran war

Price strain

In normal times, the Indian crude basket comprises Brent crude oil (the global benchmark) and the lesser-known Dubai-Oman benchmark in roughly a 70:30 split. As the crisis wore on, and Iran’s strikes on oil facilities in neighbouring countries such as Oman gathered pace, supplies to India were hit as well. India had to look elsewhere for crude supplies, changing this ratio to 78:22 in September so far. Beyond this mix, the cost of the Indian crude basket reflects broader trends in the oil market. It was $69 per barrel in February. If current hostilities continue, expect it to cross $100 again.