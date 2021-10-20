Cruise drugs case: Mumbai court rejects Aryan Khan's bail plea

Referencing the 13 September Mundra port drug bust by the NIA where 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance was seized in Gujrat, the 76-year-old veteran said, "I've not seen any headline on recovery of cocaine worth 1 billion dollars at a port but the recovery of charas or ganja worth 1.30 lakh, where only 1200 people were present, has become big national news."