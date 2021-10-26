Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi will appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug case before the Bombay High Court today.

He will appear physically in the Court and argue the matter.

"I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court," said Rohatgi.

According to a statement of Karanjawala & Company, Mukul Rohatgi along with his Karanjawala & Co team consisting of Senior Partners Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur have flown to Bombay to add to legal team of Aryan Khan.

Bombay High Court today will hear popular actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug case.

Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26, informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde. "We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," added Maneshinde.

Earlier, a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

In another related development, Lucknow Police on Monday evening refuted media reports stating that Narcotics Bureau witness KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan has went viral on social media and who dismissed allegations of taking money from an individual after the cruise ship raid, of surrendering to them in the city.

Addressing the reporters in Lucknow, Station House Officer (SHO) of Madiyaon, Manoj Singh said, "I did not receive any call on the matter. I have no information about it."

Gosavi said that allegations of taking money are false and the stories were fabricated to change the course of the investigation.

