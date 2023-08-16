Crunch time for craft beer as pandemic, fees take their toll5 min read 16 Aug 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Makers of Witlinger, Mad King and White Owl craft beers have either shut shop or started new ventures, while owners of Kati Patang, White Rhino and Beor 360 have scaled back their operations
NEW DELHI : Stiff fees, complex rules and the pandemic have snuffed out many of India’s small but promising craft beer brands, with the remaining shrinking operations and entering adjacent segments.
