Crunch time for craft beer as pandemic, fees take their toll

Co-founder Shantanu Upadhyay said Kati Patang had no choice but to shift gears. “While craft brands based in India do have a market, and we, along with our investors, strongly believe in this, the flip-flop in excise policies coupled with covid-19 have affected many businesses. We would love to have more support in India on the regulatory front. But until then, we are focused on cautiously investing in markets where we can gain share, launching our direct-to-consumer (D2C) play with four brew pubs with partners, and expanding to international geographies such as the US and the UK where we see brand pull," he said.