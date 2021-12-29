OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Crypto crimes hit an all-time high this year
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : With roaring growth in the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide, crimes concerning the digital assets touched new highs. According to Chainalysis, a blockchain-based research firm, the amount of cryptocurrency deposits to illegal wallet addresses almost doubled between 2020 and 2021, from $7.8 billion to $14 billion.

However, the report noted that while crypto crimes grew by 79% over the year, the total transaction volume grew by 550%, touching $15.8 trillion. “As of December, transactions involving illegal addresses represented just 0.16% of cryptocurrency transaction volumes of 2021 despite the raw value of illicit transaction volume reaching its highest level ever," it said. Crypto crimes include hacking of exchanges, decentralized finance protocols and scams.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout