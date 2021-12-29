Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Crypto crimes hit an all-time high this year

Crypto crimes hit an all-time high this year

The report noted that while crypto crimes grew by 79% over the year, the total transaction volume grew by 550%, touching $15.8 trillion.
1 min read . 01:40 AM IST Prasid Banerjee

According to Chainalysis, a blockchain-based research firm, the amount of cryptocurrency deposits to illegal wallet addresses almost doubled between 2020 and 2021, from $7.8 billion to $14 billion

NEW DELHI : With roaring growth in the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide, crimes concerning the digital assets touched new highs. According to Chainalysis, a blockchain-based research firm, the amount of cryptocurrency deposits to illegal wallet addresses almost doubled between 2020 and 2021, from $7.8 billion to $14 billion.

However, the report noted that while crypto crimes grew by 79% over the year, the total transaction volume grew by 550%, touching $15.8 trillion. “As of December, transactions involving illegal addresses represented just 0.16% of cryptocurrency transaction volumes of 2021 despite the raw value of illicit transaction volume reaching its highest level ever," it said. Crypto crimes include hacking of exchanges, decentralized finance protocols and scams.

