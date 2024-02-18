Crypto fraud alert: Gurugram-based exec meets women on matrimonial site, gets duped of ₹38 lakh. Here's what happened
A Gurugram-based consulting firm executive met the women on a matrimonial site. She asked him to invest in cryptocurrency and made him a trading account on a website called m.deuncoin.vip
A Gurugram-based consulting firm executive was defrauded of approximately ₹38 lakh by a woman, whom he met on a matrimonial site. The fraudster enticed him to invest in a cryptocurrency called deuncoin, and was asked for various other charges, police said.
