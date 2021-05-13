Crypto genius gives a billion dollars worth of joke coin for India covid relief

His net worth was further inflated by rallies in meme-based cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu, which, which were sort of gifted to him when these coins were created. According to the whitepaper on Shiba Inu, 50% of the Shiba Inu supply was transferred to Buterin’s public wallet when the coin was created, in order to create an “element of scarcity". According to crypto watchers, Buterin re-gifted these Shiba Inu coins to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}