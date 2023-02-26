Crypto need an ‘international framework’ to deal with risks: RBI Governor Das at G20
- The IMF and the Financial Stability Board are working on it. There will be a synthesis paper between the FSB and the IMF on this whole issue, Das said
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has once again pointed out that currently, there is risks associated with cryptocurrencies or crypto assets, and has mentioned that there is need for an international framework to deal with these risks.
