Crypto needs immediate attention from…, Nirmala Sitharaman warns

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asserted the need for urgent attention to be given to issues related to crypto assets during a brainstorming session with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

The session, titled "Macrofinancial Implications of Crypto Assets," took place at the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) headquarters and was attended by global experts. Sitharaman, who represented India as the current annual presidency of G20 countries, pointed out the importance of regulating the crypto sector while protecting economies from harm.

The minister acknowledged the work of the IMF and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in bringing out key elements of policy and regulatory frameworks related to crypto assets.

She stressed the need for a globally coordinated policy response on crypto assets that considers the full range of risks, including those specific to emerging markets and developing economies.

Sitharaman also called for a synthesis paper that integrates macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives of crypto assets.

The G20 countries expressed unanimity on the urgency to regulate this sector, which has emerged as a significant point of discussion among member nations.

