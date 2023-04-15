Crypto needs immediate attention from…, Nirmala Sitharaman warns

Crypto needs immediate attention from…, Nirmala Sitharaman warns1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 07:30 AM IST
- Sitharaman said the G20 acknowledges the work of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in bringing out key elements of policy and regulatory framework.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asserted the need for urgent attention to be given to issues related to crypto assets during a brainstorming session with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
