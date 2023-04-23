‘Crypto regulations will not be effective without global consensus’, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Underlining that global consensus is necessary for regulation of crypto, before India makes any move on it, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a global template may have to be created, and everyone will have to work together on it.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday emphasised the need for a global consensus for the regulation of cryptocurrencies. The top official opined that everyone would have to work together to create a global template in order to make regulations effective. The Minister however asserted that this did not mean controlling ‘distributed ledger technology’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×