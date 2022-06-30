Cryptocurrencies a clear danger, says RBI governor Das

As the financial system gets increasingly digitalised, cyber risks are growing and need special attention, he said. This is only perhaps the nth time that Das has voiced his concerns about cryptocurrencies, citing macroeconomic and financial stability risks. In February, Das had said people investing in cryptocurrencies do so at their own risk and must be aware that these have no underlying asset, “not even a tulip", referring to the Dutch tulip bulb asset bubble in the 1600s.

