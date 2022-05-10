Cryptocurrency conundrum! GST Council mulls imposing heavy tax: Report

“Levying GST or any other additional tax on crypto essentially puts off the initial original value of decentralisation of digital and financial assets. After the 30% tax already reinforced on crypto, introducing an additional tax shall simply be putting off interests of the investors in the assets. The crypto economy certainly is big now and needs regulations , however the fine line between balance and centralisation needs to be taken care of. The core technology I.e. blockchain behind creation and transaction of such assets itself can be made secure enough to bring in necessary regulations in the sector. Piling up something with layers of taxes should not be a solution to curb things. Somehow, an additional GST would certainly bring the spirit of centralisation more than it brings regulation to the crypto economy," said Chinka Gupta, CEO, ArcadeNetwork.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}