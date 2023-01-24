Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is slashing 10% of its staff

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is slashing 10% of its staff1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM IST
- Founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, crypto pioneers and former US Olympic rowers, Gemini has faced pressure in recent months due to a high-profile dispute involving crypto company Genesis, over a product that the two firms jointly offered
Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is slashing 10% of its headcount in what is at least the third round of layoffs in eight months, the Information reported on Monday, citing an internal message.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×