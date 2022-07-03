Cryptocurrency market cap goes up to $870.81 billion2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 10:43 AM IST
World’s top cryptocurrency Bitcoin was mostly in green in the last 24 hours.
The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $870.81 billion, up 0.77 percent from yesterday. The entire volume of the cryptocurrency market over the previous 24 hours was $38.59 billion, a decline of 38.03 percent. DeFi's total 24-hour volume is $4.06 billion, or 10.51 percent, of the entire 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.