One in 12 Coinbase employees in India laid off2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:02 PM IST
- US-based crypto exchange Coinbase decided to reduce the size of its team which affected 18% of its global workforce
Listen to this article
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc announced that it will lay off 18% of its workforce in another sign of a worsening crypto downturn that’s shaved off trillions of the total cryptocurrency market value. The US-based company's decision to cut its global workforce has seen the company's staff in India also being affected.