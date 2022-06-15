Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc announced that it will lay off 18% of its workforce in another sign of a worsening crypto downturn that’s shaved off trillions of the total cryptocurrency market value. The US-based company's decision to cut its global workforce has seen the company's staff in India also being affected.

“Yesterday we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team which affected 18% of Coinbase's global workforce. Although this did impact our India hub, the cuts were much lower than the global average. Approximately ~ 8% of our India team was affected," said Coinbase’s Senior Director Durgesh Kaushik in a tweet.

1/ Yesterday we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team which affected 18% of Coinbase's global workforce. Although this did impact our India hub, the cuts were much lower than the global average. Approximately ~ 8% of our India team was affected. — Durgesh Kaushik (@durgesh_kaushik) June 15, 2022

To put in perspective, one in twelve of the crypto exchange's employees in India have been laid off. “Despite these challenges, India remains a priority market for Coinbase & a strategic long-term growth bet. We are excited to announce that Arnab Kumar just joined us as Director of India Market Expansion to start building foundational partnerships and operations in the country," Kaushik added.

Coinbase had hired aggressively in recent years, with its workforce ballooning by about 1,200 employees this year. The company plans to fire roughly that amount, ending the current quarter with about 5,000 employees. It came under criticism earlier this month for rescinding recently made employment offers.

In April, Coinbase's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Armstrong had said in a blog post that the company is planning to quadruple the number of employees in India by year-end, adding 1,000 to the existing 300 staff at its Indian tech hub, which started last year.

The company had announced that India will be the firm's technology hub to develop global products and half of the new hires will be engineers and said that the nation will account for a quarter of the total 2,000 people that Coinbase plans to hire across product, engineering and design in 2022.

However, the company last month had said it will slow down on hiring and announced layoffs, following in the footsteps of other cryptocurrency-related businesses that have recently cut staff due to a prolonged market downturn.