Cryptocurrency poses a threat to govt’s monopoly

Unlike cryptocurrencies, an actual currency is issued by the government. That is, the money is created or printed by the government which has a monopoly in terms of issuing currency. Central banks across the world issue paper notes and therefore create money and assign paper notes their value. Money created through this process derives its value via government fiat, which is why the paper currency is also called fiat currency. In the case of cryptocurrencies, the process of creating the currency is not monopolized as anyone can create it through the mining process.