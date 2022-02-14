Cryptocurrency: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said there is complete harmony between the central government and the RBI and that they are on the same page on cryptocurrency.

The finance minister said that the Centre and the RBI are working in complete harmony on nut just on cryptocurrency but on every other thing as well.

“With RBI and Ministry, not just on cryptocurrency but on every other thing as well, I think there's complete harmony with which we are working, respecting each other's domain also knowing what we have to do with each other's priorities and in interest of the nation," Sitharaman said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das too said that the central bank and the government are discussing cryptocurrency, and that he won't be able to elaborate on the discussion further.

“Like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion between RBI and government. Whatever points we have, we discussed with Govt. Beyond that I think I will not like to further elaborate," the Governor said.

Debate on legalisation of cryptocurrency has intensified with the Centre proposing tax on income from transaction in virtual assets.

During her Budget presentation on February 1, FM Sitharaman said that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%.

This led to widespread belief that the government might legalise cryptocurrency in India. However, the finance minister later clarified that taxing cryptocurrency doesn't mean it would be legalised.

