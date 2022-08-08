Crypto, rupee withdrawals being processed normally, says WazirX after ED raids2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 10:29 AM IST
- ED raided one of crypto exchange WazirX's directors and froze Bank balances to the tune of ₹64.67 crore
Listen to this article
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reiterated that the company's operations are being conducted as usual and crypto and rupee withdrawals are being processed normally after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided one of its directors and froze bank balances to the tune of ₹64.67 crore.