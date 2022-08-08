Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reiterated that the company's operations are being conducted as usual and crypto and rupee withdrawals are being processed normally after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided one of its directors and froze bank balances to the tune of ₹64.67 crore.

"In light of recent news about WazirX, we wanted to assure you that operations are being conducted as usual. Crypto and INR withdrawals are being processed normally," the Indian crypto exchange said in a recent tweet.

We wish to continue to serve you 🙏 — WazirX: India Ka Bitcoin Exchange (@WazirXIndia) August 7, 2022

The enforcement agency on Friday said it conducted searches on one of the directors of Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd, which owns WazirX, and has issued the freezing order of their Bank balances, as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against some fraud smartphone-based loan dishing apps ‘backed by’ Chinese funds.

The federal agency said it conducted raids against Sameer Mhatre, a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd (which owns WazirX) on August 3 as he was not forthcoming with information being sought from him and was "non-cooperative".

“We have been fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several days and have responded to all their queries fully and transparently. We do not agree with the allegations in the ED press release. We are evaluating our further plan of action," WazirX had said in another tweet.

The agency said its action was related to the investigation into the crypto exchange's suspected role in assisting instant loan app companies in laundering the proceeds of crime by converting them into cryptocurrencies on its platform.

The ED said that it was conducting money-laundering investigations against several shadow banks and their fintech companies for violation of central bank norms and indulging in predatory lending practices.

Meanwhile, amid the ED raid, US-based crypto exchange platform Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on August 5 revealed that the firm does not own Indian crypto exchange WazirX. It was the deal that was understood to be completed in 2019 after Binance published a blog that it had acquired WazirX. But Zhao said that the transaction was never completed as a full-blown war has broken out on Twitter between WazirX founder Nischal Shetty and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.