OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Cryptocurrency tax: CBDT to release FAQ in June

Cryptocurrency tax: CBDT to release FAQ in June

The 4,400-page chargesheet accused Patil of transferring some of the cryptocurrencies in his account during the course of the investigation, and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The 4,400-page chargesheet accused Patil of transferring some of the cryptocurrencies in his account during the course of the investigation, and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)
 2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 06:24 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

CBDT chairperson Sangeeta Singh said, ‘We are working on the FAQs for clarity on cryptos, and we will release it before 1st July.’

Listen to this article

A frequently asked questions (FAQ) list on cryptocurrency tax will be released before July 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairperson Sangeeta Singh said on June 7. Her remarks came during an event hosted by the Income Tax Department in New Delhi as part of the Ministry of Finance's Iconic Week, which coincided with the introduction of the "Pratidhwani'' e-book. While responding to a question on virtual digital assets, the CBDT chairperson said, "We are working on the FAQs for clarity on cryptos, and we will release it before 1st July."

Under the new cryptocurrency tax regime, effective April 1, any income from the “transfer" of a “virtual digital asset" will be taxed at a flat rate of 30%.

The Income Tax Department indicated in March that the 30 percent cryptocurrency tax planned in the Union Budget would take effect on April 1, 2022, and that it would keep a tight check on every transaction on crypto exchanges. The CBDT, an apex authority of the income tax department, has directed income tax employees to do so, authorities told ANI.

A senior Finance Ministry official said, "Our officers will keep a close eye on the Cryptocurrency exchanges which are around 40 in number where transactions in major coins like Bitcoin, Etherium are going on."

Officials told ANI that 10 of the 40 cryptocurrency exchanges deal primarily in the selling and acquisition of cryptocurrencies, with a revenue ranging from 34,000 crore to 1 trillion.

Other than crypto exchanges, IT sleuths will watch crypto transactions through reporting businesses, according to the official.

The new tax regime of cryptocurrency will fall under section 285BA and sub section (k) of IT Act. Under rule 114 E, persons are required to report the prescribed financial statements in the statement of financial transactions (SFT), any person who is liable for audit under section 44AB (Like Individuals, HUF, firms, etc.).

The official said that by July 1, 2022, when the department will start deducting 1 per cent Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on crypto transactions, it will become easier for the department to track crypto transactions.

(With ANI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration. (Reuters)

CoinTracker enters India, offers crypto tax compliance products

2 min read . 25 May 2022
File Photo: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Ethereum is seen (Reuters)

FinMin proposes to tighten cryptocurrency taxation

2 min read . 25 Mar 2022
Photo: iStock Premium

The crypto tax issues and their impact on industry

3 min read . 23 Mar 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout