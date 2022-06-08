A frequently asked questions (FAQ) list on cryptocurrency tax will be released before July 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairperson Sangeeta Singh said on June 7. Her remarks came during an event hosted by the Income Tax Department in New Delhi as part of the Ministry of Finance's Iconic Week, which coincided with the introduction of the "Pratidhwani'' e-book. While responding to a question on virtual digital assets, the CBDT chairperson said, "We are working on the FAQs for clarity on cryptos, and we will release it before 1st July."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}