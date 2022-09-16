CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal, former ED at Axis Bank, as CEO

Mondol has around 30 years of banking experience across businesses and functions, including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking products and technology. Before Axis Bank, he was the senior group president and head of retail and business banking at Yes Bank, wherein he was instrumental in setting up the entire retail franchise in a short period of time. Prior to Yes Bank, he has worked at HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.