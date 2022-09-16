CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal, former ED at Axis Bank, as CEO

CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal, former ED at Axis Bank, as CEO1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
CSB Bank Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years starting 15 September.
Pursuant to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 15 September, the board of directors of the Bank in its meeting held on the same day approved the appointment.
Mondal joined CSB Bank as president, retail, SME, operations and IT on 23 September, 2020 and was appointed as the deputy MD with effect from 17 February. He was the interim MD and CEO of the bank with effect from 1 April till date in the absence of a regular CEO and MD.
Prior to joining CSB Bank, Mondal was Executive Director and Head, Retail Banking at Axis Bank.
At CSB Bank, Mondal has been working on expanding retail franchise distribution and branches, building technology platforms with a larger focus on digital initiatives towards automation and centralisation of processes.
“He has also been creating experienced human capital to focus on specialised scalable new products and business, getting robust and predictable operational processes and building stronger credit verticals and policies to ensure independence of credit to help building scaled quality retail and future ready SME franchise," the bank said in its statement.
Mondol has around 30 years of banking experience across businesses and functions, including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking products and technology. Before Axis Bank, he was the senior group president and head of retail and business banking at Yes Bank, wherein he was instrumental in setting up the entire retail franchise in a short period of time. Prior to Yes Bank, he has worked at HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.
“His achievements include pioneering efforts in doorstep banking and direct sales, creating deep geography distribution, and building and scaling up of retail businesses. He is also credited with building capital markets, wealth management, private banking, NBFC, credit cards, payments and digital businesses, from scratch," the bank said.
