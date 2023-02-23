CSC Academy, NIELIT sign MoU to enhance digital literacy in India
The MoU will establish a long-term partnership between the two organisations to jointly develop and implement initiatives that promote digital literacy and create employment opportunities for the youth of India.
New Delhi: CSC Academy, a subsidiary of Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Ltd, and NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance digital literacy and skill development in India.
