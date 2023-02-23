Home / News / India /  CSC Academy, NIELIT sign MoU to enhance digital literacy in India
New Delhi: CSC Academy, a subsidiary of Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Ltd, and NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance digital literacy and skill development in India.

The MoU will establish a long-term partnership between the two organisations to jointly develop and implement initiatives that promote digital literacy and create employment opportunities for the youth of India.

“Under the MoU, CSC Academy and NIELIT will work together to develop and implement training programs in various fields of technology, such as skill development, virtual academy, accreditation and facilitation centre, faculty development program, digital and financial inclusion, entrepreneurship development, content and certifications and provision of support to mutual partners and NGOs," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Speaking about the collaboration, Madan Mohan Tripathi, director general, NIELIT, said that the MoU with CSC Academy is a significant step towards achieving the mission of creating a digitally literate society in India.

“This partnership will provide an opportunity for us to reach out to a wider audience and help them acquire new skills that are essential for the 21st century," Tripathi added.

“Through this partnership, we aim to create a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth of the digital economy in the country," said Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD and CEO, CSC SPV.

