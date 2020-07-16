Subscribe
CSC e-Governance Services to recruit 20 lakh people at CSCs this year
MoSPI has roped in CSC e-governance

CSC e-Governance Services to recruit 20 lakh people at CSCs this year

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST PTI

  • There are around 4 lakh CSCs in the country's towns and villages which do provide employments services to different sectors
  • Registration of the cadets eligible for the job is expected to be completed in a month while the digital cadets will have to do door to door advocacy for government schemes

NEW DELHI : CSC e-Governance Services is planning to recruit around 20 lakh people at Common Service Centres this year, a top official of the organisation said.

There are around 4 lakh CSCs spread across the country that facilitate several government and enterprise services in small towns and rural areas of the country.

"Every CSC will employ five digital cadets who will provide doorstep access to various services to citizens, work as delivery agents for Grameen eStores and kisan eMart and help CSCs conduct various surveys for the government and other agencies," CSC e-Governance Services Limited CEO Dinesh Tyagi said in a statement.

Registration of the cadets eligible for the job is expected to be completed in a month and thereafter their hiring after verification will start, he added.

"They will get paid based on the work they pick from the CSC," Tyagi said.

The digital cadets will have to do door to door advocacy for government schemes and programmes, beside other B2C services that CSC delivers, according to the statement.

"They will help citizens avail the various benefits announced by the Government during COVID-19. They will support every citizen including MSME access to Government own or sponsored schemes. Help build the Credit profile of the community so as to help them access credit from the formal banking channel," it added.

Tyagi said that the plan is to finish hiring 20 lakh people by the end of this year based on registration received.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.