OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CSC, Infosys partner to impart digital education to 6 cr students in rural areas
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Ministry of Electronics and IT in an official statement announced that CSC e-Governance Services India and Infosys have come together to upskill six crore Indian students of the age 10 to 22 years based in the rural section of the country. 

"Common services centres (CSCs), an SPV under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has tied up with leading IT company Infosys to empower students in the age group of 10 to 22 years with digital skills through Infosys Springboard, a digital platform that helps accelerate reskilling and improves employability," read the official statement.

The project will help these students from rural and semi-urban areas to develop vocational and professional skills.

CSC e-Governance Services India Managing Director Dinesh K Tyagi in the statement said, "The foundation of CSC is based on education. We have a mandate of training six crore rural citizens in digital skills under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA)."

He added that Infosys Springboard will help us bridge the digital divide and add value to its goal of inclusive education through CSCs.

Amid an increasing need for skill enhancement of students to boost market readiness and employability in a digital era, Infosys and CSC will work together to bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, through high-quality learning programmes, Tyagi added.

Thirumala Arohi, senior vice-president and head (education, training and assessment) at Infosys, said: "The future of a truly digital India relies on the digital literacy of today's younger generation. We are thrilled to embark on this skilling initiative with CSC and contribute to the development of a digital economy."

Arohi added that providing equitable access to educational resources and ensuring technology adoption at the grassroots are vital, not only to equip young Indians to be future-ready but also to nurture long-term social and economic prosperity.

"We believe this collaboration with CSC will help us provide meaningful opportunities for millions of learners from underserved communities across the country," Arohi said.

Powered by Infosys Wingspan, a next-gen learning solution, Infosys Springboard aims to enhance the digital literacy of students and help them be competent in digital technologies and supporting life skills.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Around 3.59 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the department as of December 15, 2021.  (MINT_PRINT)

ITR filing: Infosys team meets FinMin officials; assures smooth filing season

3 min read . 16 Dec 2021
Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai (ANI)

Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Mumbai; rescue operations underway

1 min read . 16 Nov 2021
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. PTI

India, Central Asia foreign ministers meet to focus on ties, Afghanistan issue

2 min read . 02:29 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout