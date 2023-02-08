Common Service Centres (CSC), the physical facilities for delivering Government of India e-Services to rural and remote locations, has tied up with a firm called October Cinemas to meet an ambitious target of opening 10,000 movie screens over the next five years.

The latter will coordinate with village level entrepreneurs to build movie theatres with seating capacity of 75-150 in small towns and provide them low-cost projectors besides acting as distributors of films.

These theatres, developed as community centres, for other occasions such as weddings and birthdays, will sell tickets starting at ₹50 and will serve as spaces for family entertainment.

In the first phase, markets in the north east, UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are being targeted.

Punit Desai managing director, October Cinemas said, the company is considering villages with population between 50,000 and 100,000 and is in the process of shortlisting 500 locations, which should see openings within this year.