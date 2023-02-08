Home / News / India /  CSC partners with October Cinemas
Common Service Centres (CSC), the physical facilities for delivering Government of India e-Services to rural and remote locations, has tied up with a firm called October Cinemas to meet an ambitious target of opening 10,000 movie screens over the next five years. 

The latter will coordinate with village level entrepreneurs to build movie theatres with seating capacity of 75-150 in small towns and provide them low-cost projectors besides acting as distributors of films. 

These theatres, developed as community centres, for other occasions such as weddings and birthdays, will sell tickets starting at 50 and will serve as spaces for family entertainment. 

In the first phase, markets in the north east, UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are being targeted. 

Punit Desai managing director, October Cinemas said, the company is considering villages with population between 50,000 and 100,000 and is in the process of shortlisting 500 locations, which should see openings within this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
