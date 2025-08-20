Case registered against Sanjay Kumar for posting ‘misleading information’ of voters: District Election Office, Nashik

The District Election Office of Nashik on Wednesday said it had registered a case against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar for allegedly posting ‘misleading information’.
In a post on X, the DEO urged citizens to verify information from the ECI website only.
“Sanjay Kumar from CSDS, has posted misleading information of voters of 126-Devlali AC for LS-2024 and MH LA-2024, case is registered against him. It is requested to all citizens to verify the info only from ECI website,” DEO, Nashik said in the post.
Sanjay Kumar, who is the co-director of Lokniti-CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies), had earlier flagged significant voter additions and deletions in the Maharashtra Assembly election.
He alleged that there was a massive rise and fall in the number of voters in several Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra.
Two days later in a surprise move, he deleted the post on social media that made such claims and apologised.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)