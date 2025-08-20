Subscribe

Case registered against Sanjay Kumar for posting ‘misleading information’ of voters: District Election Office, Nashik

Case registered against Sanjay Kumar for posting 'misleading information' of voters: District Election Office, Nashik

Livemint
Updated20 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Sanjay Kumar of CSDS
Sanjay Kumar of CSDS(Mint)

The District Election Office of Nashik on Wednesday said it had registered a case against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar for allegedly posting ‘misleading information’.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the DEO urged citizens to verify information from the ECI website only.

“Sanjay Kumar from CSDS, has posted misleading information of voters of 126-Devlali AC for LS-2024 and MH LA-2024, case is registered against him. It is requested to all citizens to verify the info only from ECI website,” DEO, Nashik said in the post.

X post from DEO, Nashik
Advertisement

Sanjay Kumar, who is the co-director of Lokniti-CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies), had earlier flagged significant voter additions and deletions in the Maharashtra Assembly election.

He alleged that there was a massive rise and fall in the number of voters in several Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra.

Two days later in a surprise move, he deleted the post on social media that made such claims and apologised.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaCase registered against Sanjay Kumar for posting ‘misleading information’ of voters: District Election Office, Nashik
Read Next Story