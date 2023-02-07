CSIR can play a lead role in industrial innovation collaboration through joint technology development and upscaling of each other’s Intellectual Property (IP) for commercialization, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at a high-level delegation with Daniel Filmus, Argentina Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, the minister said that CSIR will be very keen to connect with the industries from Argentina and work towards implementation of the technologies/products/processes in Latin American Nations with governmental support.

Singh added that CSIR is among the global R&D leaders and has intrinsic strengths to provide S&T expertise in the development process through effective international collaboration.

He said that CSIR and National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) of Argentina had signed a cooperation agreement way back in 1985 which was renewed in 2009.

The minister added that two joint R&D projects were executed by their institutes under inter-governmental programme between DST, India and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Productive Innovation (MINCyT) of Argentine.

Singh said that CSIR welcomes strengthening collaboration with Argentina for co-development and deployment of joint programs especially focused on promoting in-house development in industrial sectors such as Biotechnology (including plant biotechnology and food technologies); Nanotechnology (including nanomaterials); Healthcare (Therapeutics, using both modern science and traditional knowledge, Diagnostics, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals); Sustainable (Green) Energy and Environment; Marine science and Oceanography; Mining and Minerals; Aerospace technologies; Electronics and instrumentation; and Chemicals, Leather and Petrochemicals.

He informed his Argentinian counterpart, Filmus that Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with world-class expertise and facilities, is one of the largest industrial R&D organizations in the world with 37 multi-disciplinary R&D institutes located across India.

The minister said that with the state-of-the-art expertise, capacities and capabilities, CSIR can contribute effectively towards Research and Innovation Collaborations, Technology Partnerships, Research Infrastructure Development & Sharing, and Capacity Building.

During the meeting, the Argentina Minister also sought India’s support to deploy technologies for implementation by industry and facilitating the entrepreneurs in Argentina.