CSIR can play lead role in industrial innovation collaboration: Jitendra Singh

Singh said that CSIR welcomes strengthening collaboration with Argentina for co-development and deployment of joint programs especially focused on promoting in-house development in industrial sectors such as Biotechnology (including plant biotechnology and food technologies); Nanotechnology (including nanomaterials); Healthcare (Therapeutics, using both modern science and traditional knowledge, Diagnostics, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals); Sustainable (Green) Energy and Environment; Marine science and Oceanography; Mining and Minerals; Aerospace technologies; Electronics and instrumentation; and Chemicals, Leather and Petrochemicals.

