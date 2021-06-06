CSIR, Laxai begin clinical trials for Niclosamide as Covid-19 treatment

Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Advisor to DG-CSIR, pointed out that in a test to identify drugs that can inhibit syncytia formation, Niclosamide was identified as a promising repurposed drug by a research group from King’s College, London, who collaborated on this project. The syncytia or fused cells observed in the lungs of patients with Covid-19 probably results from the fusogenic activity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Niclosamide can inhibit syncytia formation.