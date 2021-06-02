CSIR-NCL lab leverages Ayurveda for safe drinking water technology

An investment of around ₹1 trillion is to be made this year for drinking water supply in rural areas. In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

