CSK player and staff test covid-19 positive

The novel coronavirus has an incubation period of 2-14 days, and it can take 2-5 days for an infected person to show up positive in an RT-PCR test. So, the exact point where the CSK members contracted the virus may be hard to trace. However, according to the BCCI’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for this year’s IPL, every travelling member was required to give their travel history for the last three months.