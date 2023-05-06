It’s the 37th day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 49th match this season will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 6 at 3:30 PM.

The Mumbai Indians seem to have found their winning rhythm lately, with a back-to-back triumph in their last couple of games. In their latest encounter, they emerged victorious against the formidable Punjab Kings. MI are presently placed at the sixth position in the IPL points table, with a winning record of five victories in their nine matches so far.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended in a stalemate due to rain. The Chennai-based outfit was compelled to share a point with their opponents, which might have left them with a bittersweet aftertaste.

In the current context of the tightly-packed standings, the legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni would undoubtedly be eager to steer his team to a much-needed triumph and garner a couple of valuable points to enhance their playoff prospects.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report for CSK vs MI

The illustrious MA Chidambaram Stadium boasts a playing surface that traditionally tilts in favour of spin bowlers, thanks to its solid, arid composition. However, this season, an interesting shift has occurred, where a greater emphasis on stroke-making has been observed, owing to the pitch's grass cover being reduced.

Spinners may find the pitch's slower nature to their advantage. This could potentially result in a trying experience for the batters, who would be required to adjust their approach to scoring runs, as the ball may not travel as smoothly off the bat as it would during a day game.

CSK vs MI fantasy cricket team

Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Tim David, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), MS Dhoni (WK), Jofra Archer, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan

