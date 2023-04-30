Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on April 30 at 3:30 PM. While CSK has played eight matches and has 10 points, PBKS has won four matches and stands at number six on the points table.

CSK has relied heavily on their depth and experience, but Ruturaj Gaikwad has stood out with his brilliant batting this season. With an average of over 45 and two fifties in eight matches, Gaikwad, who also has a decent record at Chepauk.

On the other hand, PBKS has had a mixed season, but Arshdeep Singh has been exceptional with the ball. He is among the top three wicket-takers in the tournament so far, having picked up 14 wickets in eight matches with an average of 18.43. Singh has been impressive with the new ball in particular. Shikhar Dhawan’s comeback to the team has boosted the morale of the team as well.

What sets CSK apart from other IPL teams is their skipper MS Dhoni, whose popularity makes every city a homeground for CSK. Even supporters of rival teams chant his name when he is around, which has undoubtedly boosted CSK's confidence.

MA Chidambaram pitch report for CSK vs PBKS

The MA Chidambaram pitch has been historically characterised as a slow surface, with spinners reaping the benefits of sharp turns. That is why Ravindra Jadeja will be key to CSK’s success. He can also shine with the bat as recent matches have witnessed batters rising to the challenge, demonstrating the pitch's favorability towards them as well.

While the flat and dry nature of the pitch has long been advantageous for spinners and slow pacers, the compact dimensions of the ground have also facilitated batters to execute powerful shots with ease.

CSK vs PBKS fantasy cricket team

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Ambati Rayudu, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Moeen Ali, Harpreet Brar, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.