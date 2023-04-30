Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  CSK vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team prediction today: Shikhar Dhawan or Ruturaj Gaikwad - who’ll score more?

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team prediction today: Shikhar Dhawan or Ruturaj Gaikwad - who’ll score more?

2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
CSK and PBKS will play against each other on April 30.

MS Dhoni's CSK will play at home against Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS on April 30.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on April 30 at 3:30 PM. While CSK has played eight matches and has 10 points, PBKS has won four matches and stands at number six on the points table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on April 30 at 3:30 PM. While CSK has played eight matches and has 10 points, PBKS has won four matches and stands at number six on the points table.

CSK has relied heavily on their depth and experience, but Ruturaj Gaikwad has stood out with his brilliant batting this season. With an average of over 45 and two fifties in eight matches, Gaikwad, who also has a decent record at Chepauk.

CSK has relied heavily on their depth and experience, but Ruturaj Gaikwad has stood out with his brilliant batting this season. With an average of over 45 and two fifties in eight matches, Gaikwad, who also has a decent record at Chepauk.

On the other hand, PBKS has had a mixed season, but Arshdeep Singh has been exceptional with the ball. He is among the top three wicket-takers in the tournament so far, having picked up 14 wickets in eight matches with an average of 18.43. Singh has been impressive with the new ball in particular. Shikhar Dhawan’s comeback to the team has boosted the morale of the team as well.

On the other hand, PBKS has had a mixed season, but Arshdeep Singh has been exceptional with the ball. He is among the top three wicket-takers in the tournament so far, having picked up 14 wickets in eight matches with an average of 18.43. Singh has been impressive with the new ball in particular. Shikhar Dhawan’s comeback to the team has boosted the morale of the team as well.

Also Read: MS Dhoni on CSK's journey, fans' 'love and affection'

What sets CSK apart from other IPL teams is their skipper MS Dhoni, whose popularity makes every city a homeground for CSK. Even supporters of rival teams chant his name when he is around, which has undoubtedly boosted CSK's confidence.

Also Read: MS Dhoni on CSK's journey, fans' 'love and affection'

What sets CSK apart from other IPL teams is their skipper MS Dhoni, whose popularity makes every city a homeground for CSK. Even supporters of rival teams chant his name when he is around, which has undoubtedly boosted CSK's confidence.

MA Chidambaram pitch report for CSK vs PBKS

The MA Chidambaram pitch has been historically characterised as a slow surface, with spinners reaping the benefits of sharp turns. That is why Ravindra Jadeja will be key to CSK’s success. He can also shine with the bat as recent matches have witnessed batters rising to the challenge, demonstrating the pitch's favorability towards them as well.

MA Chidambaram pitch report for CSK vs PBKS

The MA Chidambaram pitch has been historically characterised as a slow surface, with spinners reaping the benefits of sharp turns. That is why Ravindra Jadeja will be key to CSK’s success. He can also shine with the bat as recent matches have witnessed batters rising to the challenge, demonstrating the pitch's favorability towards them as well.

Also Read: IPL team owners offer 51 crore to star players to quit international cricket

While the flat and dry nature of the pitch has long been advantageous for spinners and slow pacers, the compact dimensions of the ground have also facilitated batters to execute powerful shots with ease.

Also Read: IPL team owners offer 51 crore to star players to quit international cricket

While the flat and dry nature of the pitch has long been advantageous for spinners and slow pacers, the compact dimensions of the ground have also facilitated batters to execute powerful shots with ease.

CSK vs PBKS fantasy cricket team

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Ambati Rayudu, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Moeen Ali, Harpreet Brar, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK vs PBKS fantasy cricket team

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Ambati Rayudu, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Moeen Ali, Harpreet Brar, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.