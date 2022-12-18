CTC of ₹2,64 crore, 45 international offers: Key takeaways from IIT-Kharagpur's first phase of placement2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 10:34 AM IST
IIT-Kharagpur's first phase of placement draws to a close with over 1,600 job offers.
In the second week of December, IIT-Kharagpur announced the completion of the first part of the 2021–22 placement session, which resulted in over 1,600 job offers and more than 900 internship opportunities. The institute found 48 offers with CTCs ranging from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 2.64 crore.