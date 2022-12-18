In the second week of December, IIT-Kharagpur announced the completion of the first part of the 2021–22 placement session, which resulted in over 1,600 job offers and more than 900 internship opportunities. The institute found 48 offers with CTCs ranging from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 2.64 crore.

The largest package offer, at ₹2.68 crore, was made to IIT Kharagpur. It is the sole IIT on the first day of placement, the institute said in an earlier statement.

Throughout the first phase, more than 300 companies from a range of industries participated. The companies included high-frequency trading, banking, software, analytics, consultancy and core engineering firms.

IIT-Kharagpur has received 45 international offers in total, including 28 from Japan, 9 from Taiwan, 3 from the US, 2 from Singapore, and 3 from other countries. A milestone for all IITs, the season started with more than 500 pre-placement offers (PPO), which quickly increased to more than 1,000 offers on the second day, as per a statement by IIT-Kharagpur.

Google, Microsoft, Tata Steel, Accenture Japan and Da Vinci Derivatives are just a few of the companies who recruited students at the just finished session. Other recruiters included companies like Airbus, Hindustan Unilever, Excel, Qualcomm, Squarepoint Capital and N K Securities.

The placement session's next phase is expected to begin in the second week of January 2023. The outstanding performance, according to A Rajakumar, was the result of the students' technical prowess and the IIT KGP's robust curriculum. In the second phase, more core companies are anticipated to give placements and internship possibilities to the students, said the chairman of the Career Development Center at IIT-Kharagpur.

Rajakumar earlier said, “The Institute has broken its own records of day-1 offers and the fastest 1000 plus in day-2 among all IITs, which endorsed the legacy of IIT Kharagpur as well as the quality of the students."

(With PTI inputs)