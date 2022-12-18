The placement session's next phase is expected to begin in the second week of January 2023. The outstanding performance, according to A Rajakumar, was the result of the students' technical prowess and the IIT KGP's robust curriculum. In the second phase, more core companies are anticipated to give placements and internship possibilities to the students, said the chairman of the Career Development Center at IIT-Kharagpur.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}