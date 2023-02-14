CTET Answer Key 2023: CBSE releases provisional answer key
- The candidates who appeared in the December session of CTET 2023 can now download the official CTET Answer Key 2023 from the link given below
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the CTET Answer Key 2023. The board has also released the response sheet for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who appeared in the December session of CTET 2023 can now download the CTET Answer Key 2023 from the official website or can click on the link given below.
