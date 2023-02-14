The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the CTET Answer Key 2023. The board has also released the response sheet for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who appeared in the December session of CTET 2023 can now download the CTET Answer Key 2023 from the official website or can click on the link given below.

CTET 2023 exam was conducted by the CBSE from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023 and the board released the official answer keys in just seven days.

The candidates who appeared in the CTET exam can download the answer keys and calculate their marks by following the steps given below.

Steps to download CTET Answer Key 2023:

1. Visit the official website of the CTET- https://ctet.nic.in/

2. On the homepage, at the banner of latest news, the link for the CTET Answer Key 2023 is flashing

3. Click on the link and login in your account with your credentials

4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen

5. You can download the answer key and get a print out of the answer key for future reference

The CTET Answer Key 2023 released by the CBSE is provisional in nature and any candidate who has any objections about the validity of the answer key can challenge it from 14 February to 17 February. The board will release the final CTET Answer Key 2023 after the objection-raising window is over.

The objection raising fees by the board is kept at ₹1,000 which can be paid from various modes like debit card, credit card, etc. The fees will be refunded in case the objection raised by the candidate is found to be valid.

“If the challenge of answer key is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded," a notice from the board said.