Cube Highways raises 3,500 cr from SBI to acquire NHAI toll roads

MUMBAI: Cube Highways and Infrastructure, the biggest buyer of road assets in India, on Tuesday said it has entered into a financing agreement with State Bank of India (SBI) for availing a term loan facility of ₹3,500 crore for TOT or toll operate transfer-Bundle 3 projects of National Highways Authority of India.

MUMBAI: Cube Highways and Infrastructure, the biggest buyer of road assets in India, on Tuesday said it has entered into a financing agreement with State Bank of India (SBI) for availing a term loan facility of ₹3,500 crore for TOT or toll operate transfer-Bundle 3 projects of National Highways Authority of India.

This is one of the largest financing in the Indian road sector till date, Cube said in a statement.

This is one of the largest financing in the Indian road sector till date, Cube said in a statement. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Cube had won the TOT3 bundle with a bid of ₹5,011 crore in December, but the transaction got delayed due to the impact on toll revenues due to covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown.

The TOT model developed by the NHAI uses a one-time, upfront concession fee paid to the government in return for the right to operate, maintain and collect tolls over 30 years on select operational national highway stretches. The TOT3 bundle consists of nine road stretches with 2,265 lane kilometers across four geographically diverse states in India.

These project stretches have shown a healthy ramp up of the traffic after the lockdown was lifted, Cube said.

“We are very pleased to complete a crucial milestone for taking over the TOT-Bundle3 project stretches from NHAI. Achieving this milestone amidst the Covid-19 pandemic reflects Cube Highways’ strong franchise in India and the robust nature of the projects," said Gautam Bhandari, Director of Cube Mobility Investments Pte. Ltd. and Managing Partner, I Squared Capital.

“We are also pleased to partner with SBI, India’s largest bank, on this milestone financing. Throughout this process, SBI and Cube team worked in close co-ordination to achieve this tremendous outcome in midst of this extraordinary situation," he added.

India Ratings has assigned a AA rating to the TOT3 bundle. Following the transaction, Cube Highways will have a portfolio of 27 highways across India, totaling close to 8,400 lane-kilometers, including assets under various stages of closing.