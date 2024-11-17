India adopts CubeSat standard for global satellite play

New Delhi: India has adopted the global standard for CubeSat—a class of small satellites—as part of the Union government’s efforts to expand the country’s share in the global space economy, two people aware of the development said.

“The plan is to support educational institutions and research organizations to build and experiment with CubeSats that are developed with off-the-shelf components and provide an affordable alternative by reducing costs and development times considerably as compared to traditional satellites," said the first person quoted above on the condition of anonymity.

Small-sized and low-weight satellites exponentially bring down launch costs. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), an arm of the Department of Consumer Affairs, has adopted the global standard for CubeSat when the government is opening its space sector to private companies and allowing public-private participation, along with earmarking a ₹1,000 crore venture capital (VC) fund for India’s space sector.

As per Statista, the Indian satellite communication market, valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.75% from 2023 to 2030.

India’s space economy stands at $8 billion, contributing around 2-3% of the global space economy. The government expects it to reach $100 billion by 2040, according to Arthur D. Little, a strategy and management consultancy firm.

“With a compact form factor of 100mm cube and a maximum weight of 1kg, CubeSats will empower universities, research organizations and industries to advance small satellite technologies," said the second person quoted earlier, asking not to be identified.

K.J. Ramesh, former director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “As CubeSat technology continues to evolve, it is expected to play a key role in future space missions, including those aimed at advancing India’s green energy goals, Earth observation and space exploration. By adopting international standards and encouraging educational initiatives, India is positioning itself as a hub for space research and innovation."

“So far, Indian universities supported by Isro (Indian Space Research Organisation), have launched about nine satellites built by students with due guidance. Some of them include ANUSAT by Anna University, SRMSAT by SRM University, JUGNU by IIT Kanpur, PRATHAM by IIT Bombay, KalamSAT by Space Kidz India, PISAT by PES University and SatyabhamaSAT by Satyabhama University," said Ramesh.

The CubeSat standard, originally developed for Stanford University’s OPAL mission, has gained international acclaim. Jointly spearheaded by Stanford University’s Space Systems Development Lab (SSDL) and California Polytechnic State University (CalPoly), the initiative is driving innovation in space technology by enabling low-cost access to space using commercial off-the-shelf components.

CubeSat standards refer to a modular satellite framework (1U = 10 cm³, ≤1.33 kg), ensuring compatibility with standard deployers. They mandate uniform dimensions, low-outgassing materials, kill switches and rigorous testing (vibration, thermal, shock). These guidelines streamline development, reduce costs, and enable safe, efficient satellite deployment into orbit.