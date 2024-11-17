News
India adopts CubeSat standard for global satellite play
Summary
- The move is part of the Union government’s efforts to expand the country’s share in the global space economy.
New Delhi: India has adopted the global standard for CubeSat—a class of small satellites—as part of the Union government’s efforts to expand the country’s share in the global space economy, two people aware of the development said.
