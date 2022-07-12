The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released CUET or CUCET admit card for admission to all top colleges across the country. The candidates are required to check/download the CUET UG admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

For the CUET (UG), about 14,90,000 candidates have registered this year, with around 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. CUET is considered to be the second-largest exam in the country for university admissions.

CUET UG examination will be held from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different Examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The candidates are also advised to stay updated on exam-related information by visiting the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

How to download CUET admit card?

CUET UG admit card can be downloaded from the official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CUET admit card link

Key in your application number and DOB

Your CUET UG admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future use.

How to rectify a mistake on the admit card?

In case, the candidate spots any discrepancy in the e-admit card, including details of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown, he/ she should immediately inform the NTA helpline notifying the correction.

In case a candidate is unable to download his/her admit card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA helpline number — 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm.

What to carry on the day of the exam?

A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website. Paper size: A4

One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) for pasting on the attendance sheet

Any authosized photo ID such as voter, Aadhar, PAN, etc