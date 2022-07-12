CUET 2022 admit card update: How to download, rectify mistakes on hall ticket2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 07:04 PM IST
- CUET UG admit card can be downloaded from the official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released CUET or CUCET admit card for admission to all top colleges across the country. The candidates are required to check/download the CUET UG admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.