CUET 2022: Urgent notice issued for applicants appearing for exam tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 10:18 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an urgent notice on July 18.
For students who will be sitting for the CUET Undergraduate Exam on July 19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an urgent notice on July 18. Candidates must appear at the designated exam centres as instructed, and their exam locations will remain the same as those shown on their admission cards. The official websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.nta.ac.in, are where students can access the notification.