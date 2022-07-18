For students who will be sitting for the CUET Undergraduate Exam on July 19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an urgent notice on July 18. Candidates must appear at the designated exam centres as instructed, and their exam locations will remain the same as those shown on their admission cards. The official websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.nta.ac.in, are where students can access the notification.

“Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,"the official notification said.

“This is for your kind information and urgent attention. All the best for your examination tomorrow," the notification added.

9,50,804 applicants have applied for admission to 86 universities, of which 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities, and 18 are private universities.

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022 exam, started its first part on July 15, 2022. On July 20, 2022, the CUET UG Phase 1 exam will come to a close. In 510 cities both in India and internationally, the CUET-UG is being administered.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar earlier used Twitter to reassure students who were experiencing concern due to a backlog of exams and a delayed admission card delivery.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the common entry point for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, has surpassed the JEE-average Main's registration of nine lakh to become the second-largest entrance exam in the nation.

With an average of 18 lakh registrations, the NEET-UG is India's largest entrance examination. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CUET is a start in the right direction, and any problems will be fixed as soon as possible.

There will be two phases of the CUET. In July, the first phase will take place, and in August, the second. Given that the NEET-UG 2022 for admissions to MBBS and BDS institutes will be held on July 17, the applicants who have chosen Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been allotted the second phase of the CUET. The admissions to 45 key institutions will be based on the CUET results rather than Class 12 grades, and these universities can choose their minimal qualifying requirements.