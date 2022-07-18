CUET 2022: Urgent notice issued for applicants appearing for exam tomorrow

There will be two phases of the CUET. In July, the first phase will take place, and in August, the second. Given that the NEET-UG 2022 for admissions to MBBS and BDS institutes will be held on July 17, the applicants who have chosen Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been allotted the second phase of the CUET. The admissions to 45 key institutions will be based on the CUET results rather than Class 12 grades, and these universities can choose their minimal qualifying requirements.

