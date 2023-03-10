CUET 2023: Application deadline likely to be extended for UG courses1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:55 AM IST
The CUET exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.
At least 168 universities have opted for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the undergraduate admission process so far, according to officials. Last year, only 90 universities accepted CUET for admission to UG courses. More universities are expected to select the test for admissions this year.
