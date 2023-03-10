CUET 2023: Exam date, application deadline, other details in 10 points2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:25 PM IST
CUET 2023: The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.
CUET or the Common University Entrance Test has been opted for admission to undergraduate programs by at least 168 universities, said officials, adding that more varieties are expected to select this option for the admission process this year. Only 90 universities accepted CUET for admission to UG courses last year.
