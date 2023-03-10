CUET or the Common University Entrance Test has been opted for admission to undergraduate programs by at least 168 universities, said officials, adding that more varieties are expected to select this option for the admission process this year. Only 90 universities accepted CUET for admission to UG courses last year.

The 168 universities include 44 central universities and 31 state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, Cotton University, Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

A senior official informed that there are 27 deemed universities that will admit students based on CUET scores for their undergraduate programs.

“Sixty-six private universities to are participating in the common entrance test this year which include Bennett University, Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University, Rajasthan, and UPES, Dehradun," he added.

Here's a 10-point guide on CUET 2023

1) This year, the CUET exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.

2) According to officials, the deadline for application is also likely to be extended. Currently, the last date for application is March 12.

3) As of now, the correction in particulars can be made from March 15-18 (till 11.50 pm) and the announcement date for the City of Examination is April 30, 2023.

4) The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website in the second week of May 2023 and the date of examination is 21st May 2023 onwards.

5) The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

6) The University of Kashmir will be admitting students to Undergraduate programs in its affiliated colleges on the basis of CUET from the current academic session (2023) which will be in line with the UGC guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.

7) UGC has also written to Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University reiterating that all central universities will have to adhere to the Common University Entrance Test for offering admission to eligible candidates.

8) The Jamia Millia Islamia has decided not to implement the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for 20 programs, citing a lack of time to change the university rules, a senior official said.

9) The University of Delhi has said students seeking admission to various undergraduate programs have to appear in CUET Undergraduate 2023.

10) Candidates have been advised to visit the CUET (UG)-23 website for detailed information on eligibility requirements, syllabi of various test papers, and other relevant details related to registration.